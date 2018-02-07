MG named UK’S best performing car brand

MG outperforms UK car market, with January sales up 130%

In 2017 MG’s new car sales were up 6% year-on-year

Sales success due to MG ZS 7-year warranty and MG3 and GS 5-year warranty

MG Motor UK’s product range represents extremely good value for money

MG Motor UK has announced an exceptional month for sales, reporting a total of 475 vehicle registrations in January – a staggering 130% increase compared to the same period in 2017.

Despite a market downturn of 6.3%, according to figures released by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), MG has successfully bucked the trend becoming the UK’s best performing car brand in January. The Longbridge-based company, which concluded 2017 with a year-on-year registration increase of around 6%, looks on course for a successful 2018, despite challenging market conditions.

Daniel Gregorious, Head of Sales & Marketing at MG Motor UK, believes: “The launch of MG Motor UK’s latest model, the MG ZS, and a move away from manufacturing diesel vehicles has been instrumental to this continued success.

“Although the UK new car market is proving challenging, we have seen a great result from our strategy of offering affordable, quality cars to our customers. As a company, we made the decision to sell only petrol cars and as sales of diesel cars continue to fall, we are seeing the benefits of this commercial decision.

“We have also launched a competitively-priced Compact-SUV, the MG ZS, that starts from just £12,495. With a class-leading 7-year/80,000 miles warranty, we have found a recipe for success and we are seeing a huge amount of interest in this offer. Based on the sales of the MG ZS, we increased the warranty on our stylish Supermini, the MG3, to 5-years/60,000 miles bringing it in line with the existing 5-year/60,000 miles warranty for the MG GS.”

