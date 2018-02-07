KIA MOTORS to support Forces TV in the Alps for the sixth consecutive year

Kia Motors (UK) Ltd is proud to sponsor Forces TV at the 2018 Inter Services Skiing and Snowboarding Championships in France, for the sixth year in a row. A team of four will complete the 12 hour journey to Meribel in a Sorento, loaned to them by Kia, loading every corner of the 605-litre boot capacity with camera and editing equipment before taking to the slopes to capture the action of the five-day competition.

Alex Griffiths, Digital Editor, who is leading the team to Meribel, said: “We are so grateful for the Sorento. Its roomy interior will ensure our total journey time of 24 hours will be comfortable and its 4×4 capabilities are definitely welcome in the snow. The event will see over two-hundred service men and women take part in the competition.”

Jon Knighton, Sports Producer, commented on receiving the Sorento: “Once again we are hugely indebted to Kia for loaning us such a capable vehicle. Not only will the Sorento carry all our team and kit in comfort, but once there, its 4×4 capability will ensure they are able to get where they need to go in the most demanding wintery conditions, which can change at any time.”

The Inter Services Snow Sports Championship is an annual event held in February, taking place in Meribel, France. The event aims to develop team building, self-discipline and moral courage all through the promotion of winter sports. Now in its 67th year, it features winter sports such as Alpine skiing, snowboarding and Telemark skiing. This is the 12th year that hundreds of Army, Navy and RAF athletes have travelled to the French ski resort to battle it out on the slopes.

Forces TV is part of the Forces Network, operated by the Services Sound & Vision Corporation (SSVC), a military charity dedicated to informing, entertaining, connecting and championing the UK’s military community abroad and at home. The Forces Network also includes Forces Radio BFBS and BFBS TV, which supplies the best of British television to the Armed Forces and their families overseas. You can watch Forces TV on Freeview and YouView 96, Sky 264, Virgin 277, Freesat 165.