Busy times for U3A

Last weekend proved to be a busy time fora lot of members of the Torrevieja U3A. A large number of the Strollers had a lovely walk along the front at Cabo Roig in the beautiful sunshine with stops for refreshments along the way. Another enjoyable day, as usual.

This was followed on the Sunday by a good turnout of stalwarts determined to have a good session at Petanca despite the cold windy afternoon. The sun came out as we finished to we were able to have our social gathering in the bar in the warm. The weekend was completed on the Monday evening with an energetic session at 10 pin bowling. Over 30 people turned up.

This coming Saturday sees the first of, hopefully, many quizzes which we are running. There is a buffet meal with wine included and a raffle. Originally the target was 80 people but the demand was so great that it has been stretched to fit in another 10.torr

U3A Members are reminded that the AGM will take place at the CMO building, as usual, on 26th.Feb. The cafeteria is regrettably still out of action so you will need to bring your own refreshments yet again. Hopefully this problem will be resolved soon.

Barry Weston