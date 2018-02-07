Alicante based showband star Eddie White reunited with long lost pal after three decades

By Andrew Atkinson

Irish showband star, Alicante resident Eddie White, has been reunited with long lost music associate Paul Charles – after over three decades – last meeting in their home town in the sixties.

“It was lovely to speak to Paul again after so long – fantastic – ” said Eddie, who lives in Los Montesinos.

Music promoter, talent agent and novelist Charles has had clients the Buzzcocks, Tom Waits, Elvis Costello, Ray Davies, Christy Moore, Don McLean, Waterboys and Ry Cooder on his books and was instrumental in getting Van Morrison back on the road.

“Paul Charles was the instigation in getting Van Morrison back on the road,” said Eddie.

The Londonderry, Magherafelt, Northern Ireland born friends got in touch following Showband star saxophonist Eddie having his biography ‘Eddie White’s Memoirs of the Showband Era’ published.

“Paul is so busy, but he hopes to visit me in Spain and talk about old times,” said Eddie, 70, formerly in showbands including The Breakaways, Hugo Duncan and The Tallmen, and The Plattermen.

Paul, 68, moved from Magherafelt to London in 1967, and became a music correspondent for Belfast based magazine ‘City Week’, writing reviews of Irish groups.

Paul, who lives in Camden, managed his first act, The Blues by Five, aged 15, having listed the number of his local telephone call box on business cards.

“I knew Eddie way back in the Magherafelt days in the mid-1960s,” said music promoter, talent agent and novelist Paul.

“Paul used to travel with us in the van from Magherafelt – when on the road – and write a column in the local papers,” said Eddie, also a member of The Mighty Avons, Brendan Quinn and The Breakaways and Eileen King’s Country Gifts.

Eddie, who formed his first group The Panthers while at Rainey Grammar School, Magherafelt, aged 12, said: “I haven’t spoken to Paul in 30 odd years.

“Last time we spoke was in Magherafelt – while I was walking the greyhounds. A voice said: ‘Is that you Eddie’ ? And I answered: ‘Is that you Paul’ ?”

Paul Charles and Paul Fenn formed promotion agency Asgard, initially signing Punk band the Buzzcocks.

The publication of ‘Eddie White’s Memoirs of The Showband Era’ by Los Montesinos author Andrew Atkinson, follows in the footsteps of music books by Paul Charles, The Best Beatles Book Ever; (The Complete Guide to) Playing Live and How to Succeed in the Music Business.

“It was great to get the telephone call from Paul – we had a hell of a good chat – thanks to Andrew Atkinson arranging it all,” said Eddie.

Paul Charles novels published, include: St Ernan’s Blues; One of Our Jeans Is Missing. Inspector Christy Kennedy Novels include: I Love The Sound of Breaking Glass; The Beautiful Sound of Silence. Inspector Starrett Novels include: The Dust of Death and Family Life.

“We chatted for about half an hour. If he gets a few days off his busy schedule he’ll be coming over,” said Eddie, who retired to Spain, with his wife Mary.

Eddie White’s Memoirs of The Showband Era (£10) available direct from the author. Further details email: lancashiremedia@gmail.com