Winter league win for the Emerald Isle at La Marina

Emerald Isle Bowls Club by Elwyn Morris

Monday brought Quesada Pearls to the Isle and the visitors went away 10-4, aggregate 92-115, winners for EI were: M Riley L Vincent J Rimmer 32-17, D Jones G Odell M Odell, 18-17

Quesada Diamonds visited the EI in the afternoon and went away 10-4 aggregate, 94-105, winners were: D Horne S Watson J Loughran 23-6, A Brown B Eldred L Fisher 17-14.

Emerald Isle travelled to La Marina in Winter league on Wed and came away with a fine 9-3 win aggregate of 79-73, winners were: D Jones B Doran J Pooley C Lindgren 25-13, C Thomas M Thomas R White A M Stevenson 18-17, P Heaney S Johnson D Birkett I Brewster 15-14, and a draw was played out by J Mulloy M Whitelock M Odell J Rimmer 12-12

Thursday the Leprechauns played at San Miguel Mohawks and were beaten 8-0, aggregate of 37-51

Friday saw the Outlaws as the only team to play and they went to Horadada Royals and got beaten 4-10, aggregate of 65-82, winners were B Taylor M Willicott A Fay 21-9, T Roche R Fooks F King 17-7