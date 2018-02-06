Javea Green Bowls Club Winter League say 10-2 that’ll do!

Javea Green’s Winter League travelled to Monte Mar in bright sunshine with high hopes of returning with a winning score to keep them top of the league table.

With 14 matches played, eight remaining and San Luis nipping at their heels it was imperative that a good result was achieved. Early on three rinks took command and won comfortably, one rink lost and it was looking like an 8-4 win when with the last wood of the match, Nick Cole had what looked like an impossible shot to turn a two shots down in the head to a five up to win the match and unbelievably to the delight of the onlookers managed to accomplish it.

So a 10-2 win to Javea and a very happy team sat down to a three course carvery lunch. Team Captain Clive English commented on the competitive yet friendly way the match had been played and thanked Monte Mar for their hospitality.

With 14 matches played a special mention is in order for the team skipped by Chris Evans who have performed consistently well with an impressive 11 wins and 1 draw record. Next match is away to Quesada.

Javea Green´s Northern league team Quartz had a 6-4 win against Bonalba at home and Onyx beat their sister team Opal 6-4.