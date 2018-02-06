Italian Photographer, Ivan Mazocco, On Show In  Mojácar

The “Fuente de Mojácar” Municipal Art Centre, which is located by the town’s emblematic fountain, has recently opened its doors to a photography exhibition by Ivan Mazocco.

The Italian photographer is showing around forty examples of his most recent works, which have architectural shapes and colours as the main theme. The snapshots have been taken on his travels around the world, mainly in Italy and Spain, featuring Mojácar and his current home town of Garrucha in particular, where he has been living for the last couple of years.

A photographer by profession and training, Ivan studied in Italy and the Canary Islands, working in both digital and traditional techniques and, since 1988 he has worked exclusively in this field, exhibiting and compiling press features.

This show is his first in Spain and, he chose Mojácar as the venue to present this collection. The town’s Culture Councillor, Raquel Belmonte, was at the opening and, was given an explanatory tour by the artist himself. She afterwards spoke about the path that photography opens up in the art world, one in which the “photographic camera acts as a traditional brush and canvas”, expressing the artist’s concepts to the viewer.

Ivan is already planning his next project and, without abandoning his common thread of architecture, he intends to include man’s imprint in time and space within a social context as a theme. You can catch this current exhibition at the Centro de Arte La Fuente until the end of February on Tuesdays to Fridays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Admission is free.