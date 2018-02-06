Greenlands Bowls Club by Dave Webb

In the Discovery Division the Sycamores were away to La Marina Pathfinders. Final score was – total shots 72-129. Points 2-12. Winning rink Vic Young, Ronnie Stansfield. Tony Hodges. 22-12.

The Maples visited San Miguel for an afternoon match, final score was 79-126. Points 2-12 Winning rink was David Fryatt, Mary Lockley, Marilyn Fryatt. 16-15.

In the Winter league we were away to La Siesta, final score was 73-99. Points 4-8. Winning rinks were Margaret Stephens, Doreen Watt, Val Duchart, Chris Dewar 19-13. Jean Giddings, Rudy Wattley, Dave Giddings, Mike Kelly 20-17.

The Oaks trip to La Marina resulted in a washout due to the weather, the re- arranged match is on Tuesday 6th February weather permitting. For all enquiries regarding membership etc, please ring Haley on 966 84 4399.