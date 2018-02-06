Disappointing week for La Siesta

La Siesta Bowls Club By Rod Edgerton

Disappointing week in the SABA Leagues as in the Enterprise Division the Apollos away at Vistabella Drivers had a single win on the rink of Jenny Bowman with Florence and Mike Edwards who won by 18 shots to 15 picking up the 2 points for the Apollos. The overall shots score being 70 to 131.

Slightly better results for the Pioneers at Quesada Rubies in the Voyager Division winning on one rink and drawing another. The rink of Derek Smith, Rod Edgerton and Gordon Dall led from start to finish and although Quesada made a strong finish they won comfortably by 25 shots to 16.

Drama on the drawn rink with Hilary Clarke, Alan Ralph and Pat Reilly scoring four shots on the final end to earn a 20-20 draw. So 3 points to La Siesta and 11 to Quesada with an overall shots score of 88 to 128.

In the Fed 4’s the Parakeets entertained San Miguel Apaches and recorded a 6-2 win winning by 58 shots to 42. Winning rinks were Pat and Trish Reilly with Florence and Mike Edwards 25-11and Derek Smith, Tony Campbell, Irene Mangan and Alex Morrice winners 17-14.

Good news also for the Hoopoes who won by the same scoreline 6-2 at home to Country Bowls and by 51 shots to 45. Winning rinks for La Siesta were Doug and Fay Beattie with Jim Eastwood and Dave Blackie 20-13 and Ann Edgerton, Barbara Cooper with Val Dalton and Sue Jordan winning 15-12.

The Winter League team were at home to Greenlands and recorded a win by 99 shots to 73 getting 8 points to Greenland’s 4.Sheila Chorley with Barbara Cooper, Val Dalton and Brian Fraser lead the way winning 28-13 whilst Joy and Brian Gardiner with Doug Beattie and Jean Cooper won 22-11.

Also winners were Derek Smith, Pat Moore, Irene Mangan with Alex Morrice who won 19-10

In the B and C divisions on Friday were postponed because of inclement weather.