San Luis Vulcans cause upset against league leaders

SAN LUIS BOWLS CLUB by Sheila Cammack.

The weather has once again played a big role in this week’s matches with the Friday washout!

Monday 29thJanuary: Klingons v MM Matadors; a close result 8-6, shots 109-106. Winners: Pam Lockett, June & Keith Jones 21-19, Colin Jackson, Keith Phillips, Russell Marks 20-16, Kath Reid, Neil Morrison, Ian Kenyon 32-8.

Trekkers a good result away v El Rancho Pintos; 10-4, shots 105-97. Winners: Helen Hammond, Barry Roseveare, Scott Malden 25-15, Beryl Regan, Allen Bowen, Suzi Cooper 18-9, Marina Beardsall, Les Bedford, Brian Pocock 20-14, Shirley Verity, Jo & Jules Pering 25-10.

Romulans away v Vistabella Eagles, a tough game; 2-12, 70 shots-124. Roger Inwards, Chris Lythe, Phil Hasler 23-7.

Vulcans home v Mazarron Mariners, an excellent result; 12-2, 127shots-72. Winners: Ray Watmough, Derek Barker, Dave Steadman 32-8, Pat Tilley, Sue Ross, Babs Shand 19-13, James Wright, Dave Tilley, Geoff Shand 21-10, Ian Ross, Chris Jackson, Brenda Brown 23-12, Denis Jackson, Kevin Hull, Drew Russell 20-12.

Wednesday 31st Winter League away v Bonalba; 10-2, shots 89-64. Winners: June Jones, Peter McEneany, Keith Jones 21-8, Shirley Verity, Ray Clarke, Jules Pering, Russell Marks 20-9, Kath Reid, Neil Morrison, Scott Malden, Ian Kenyon 17-13, William Holtham, Keith Phillips, Giuseppe Galelli, Sabrina Marks 19-16.

FED 4’s: Thursday 1st February, Ospreys away v Quesada Panthers; a close result 4-4, shots 47-51. Winners: William Holtham, Margaret & Neil Morrison, Ian Kenyon 16-12, Shirley Verity, Jo Pering, Giuseppe Galelli, Roy Cordell 20-15.

Condors useful points away v Quesada Leopards, 6-2, 49 shots-52. Winners: Bill Webb, Margaret & Ray Clarke, Brian Pocock 17-9, Jan Pocock, Janet & Peter McEneany, Barry Edwards 19-15. Bazas home v Horadada, 2-6, 49 shots-58. Winners: Sue Ross, Tony Davies, Bob Bromley, Drew Russell 16-10.

Friday 2nd Lions home v Quesada Swallows, match rained off; re-play Tuesday 6th

Tigers away v Emerald Isle Claymores; match rained off; re-play Tuesday 6th

Leopards away v MM Toreadors, match rained off; re-play to be confirmed.

Pumas home v LS Golds; no information.

We were sad to hear of the death of Jerry Bartley, a member of Finca Guila BC and also known to many for his work with the CBUMA. He always seemed to have a smile and a friendly word for everyone. Our condolences to Margaret, his family and friends at FGBC. He will be sadly missed.

