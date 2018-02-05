Narrow defeat for Monte Mar Matadors away to Klingons

Monte Mar Bowls and Social Club Sponsored by The Belfry, The Pub, Bowling Abroad and Avalon

Friday January 26th – Monte Mar Toreadors v Vistabella Conquistador. In extremely high winds and very cold weather both teams played well all though most players would rather have been indoors in the warm.

At the end of a difficult morning both teams won on three rinks, Conquistadors won on shots. Well done to the winning rinks of Sue Bounds, Joe Ridley and skip Diane Ridley, Jan Soars, Diane Horsington and skip Mick Soars, Ian Hamilton, Rita Towle and skip John Hunt. Shots Toreadors 90 – 97 Conquistadors, Points Toreadors 6 – 8 Conquistadors

Monday January 29th – Monte Mar Matadors v San Luis Klingons. Away to the Klingons the Matadors won on three rinks but lost on shots. Well done to the winning teams Lynne Armitage, Janet Gatward and skip Colin Armitage, Pauline Merry, Pauline Woodfine and skip Chris Merry, John Burrell, Bill Webster and skip Danny King. Shots Matadors 106 – 109 Klingons, Points Matadors 6 – 8 Klingons

Wednesday January 31st – Winter League Monte Mar v Javea Green. A tough game against Javea Green who are top of the league. Winning on one rink well done to Lesley Jones, Chris Harding, Val Hignett and skip Ron Jones. One rink came very close to winning. They were ahead and holding on the last end until Nick Cole played a very good last bowl and scored five. Shots Monte Mar 59 – 104 Javea Green, Points Monte Mar 2 – 10 Javea Green