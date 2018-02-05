A Guide To Accessible Tourism In Costa Blanca

Costa Blanca is an incredibly popular tourist destination for families and friends of all ages. There’s plenty to see and do in this particular part of Spain, and with appealing weather, particularly in the summer months, and affordable holiday packages available, it’s no surprise to see more and more tourists head here every year. However, those with reduced mobility may be concerned about the restrictions that they may have to face when holidaying in the region. If using a mobility scooter or a manual wheelchair, users may be concerned about how they are going to be able to get around, as hiring a specially-adapted car is not always a convenient or affordable option for all. Nevertheless, Costa Blanca is an all-encompassing region, and here, we’ve put together a quick guide to accessible tourism in the area, so you know exactly where to spend your time.

Beaches

One of the most popular things to do in Costa Blanca is head down to the beach, and there are numerous areas which are inclusive for those with disabilities. Playa del Arenal, Calpe, is one of Alicante’s busiest beaches. With 1500 metres of golden sand and turquoise waters to enjoy on this beach, there’s plenty to see and do here for all. In addition to this, the beach has been adequately adapted to ensure that visitors with reduced mobility are able to easily access and enjoy this beach. Having implemented specialist parking facilities, buoys, nets, gangways and an amphibious chairs and umbrellas area, these adaptations have helped to ensure that Costa Blanca is an accessible area for all. Other accessible beaches in the area include Levante Beach in Benidorm, Postiguet in Alicante and Gran Playa in Santa Pola – where even the beach’s sports facilities have been expertly adapted and customised in order to provide plenty of wheelchair access. This is not an exhaustive list however, as almost all of the main beaches offer accessibility for those with reduced mobility.

Accommodation

Generally, accommodation is accessible for all, with numerous hotels and villas offering suitable facilities for those with mobility disabilities. Some hotels will feature swimming pools which have ramp access, wheel-in showers, and beach-front locations to ensure that all guests are catered for appropriately. While you may need to request specific rooms in order to take advantage of these facilities, there are numerous accommodation types across Costa Blanca that are certain to cater for your individual requirements.

Leisure Facilities

One of the most attractive features in Costa Blanca is the fact that almost every leisure facility imaginable is within short distance of the most central hotels. With numerous bars, restaurants and other leisure facilities contained within a short distance of the main beaches in particular, it is incredibly simple for wheelchair users to get around, without the need to hire a car. Whether using a motorised mobility scooter, or a manual wheelchair, getting around Costa Blanca is relatively simple for those of all ages – which is what helps to keep this particular area a popular tourist destination.