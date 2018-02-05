Eagles get Vistabella week off to good start

Vistabella Bowls Report With Lynne Bishop.

S.A.L League. The Enterprise Albatrosses away to San Miguel Meteors. Three wins, O Ratcliffe, S Norris & B Dunn 20-16. S Kemp, C Watkins & M Furness 20-16. L Watkins, S Burrows & P Whitehall 14-11. Shots, VB 87(6) – 123(8). SM.

The Drivers home to La Siesta Apollo’s did well with five wins, D Gunning, H Marshall & B Ray 25-7. K Hardy, B Pointon & C Thorpe 25-8. P Rafferty, A Leggatt & Pat Rafferty 27-10. D Leggatt, Mo & Martin Foulcer 19-13. P Ray, J Neve & G Thorpe 20-14. Shots, VB 131(12) – 70(2) LS.

Voyager league Eagles also had five wins at home v San Luis Romulans. D Graham, D & J Harwood 34-8. S Guy, R Smith & M Blythe 21-7. N.H Williams, S Dibble & M Macpherson 20-9. R Savage, K Savage & A Kendall 24-11. P Tomkins, R Hudson & Penny Tomkins 18-12. Shots, VB 124(12) – 70(2) LS. This was good start to the week everyone.

WINTER LEAGUE. Away to San Miguel. The third visit for some in six days and another team defeat! One win & a drawn game. L Watkins, S Burrows, P Whitehall & E Bishop 17-11. S Kemp, T French, B Zelin & G Thorpe 18-18. Shots, VB 63(3) – 95(9) SM.

FED 4’s. The Vikings got the better of San Miguel Cherokees with a good home win. D Gunning, F Barclay, B Ray & L Barber 29-6. T French, C Watkins, B Ewart & C Thorpe 22-10. Shots, VB 61(6) – 32(2) SM.

Rain stopped play for Friday’s Southern league with all three games having to be postponed.