Eagles get Vistabella week off to good start

Eagles get Vistabella week off to good start

Vistabella Bowls Report With Lynne Bishop.

S.A.L League. The Enterprise Albatrosses away to San Miguel Meteors. Three wins, O Ratcliffe, S Norris & B Dunn 20-16. S Kemp, C Watkins & M Furness 20-16. L Watkins, S Burrows & P Whitehall 14-11. Shots, VB 87(6) – 123(8). SM.

The Drivers home to La Siesta Apollo’s did well with five wins, D Gunning, H Marshall & B Ray 25-7. K Hardy, B Pointon & C Thorpe 25-8. P Rafferty, A Leggatt & Pat Rafferty 27-10. D Leggatt, Mo & Martin Foulcer 19-13. P Ray, J Neve & G Thorpe 20-14. Shots, VB 131(12) – 70(2) LS.

Voyager league Eagles also had five wins at home v San Luis Romulans. D Graham, D & J Harwood 34-8. S Guy, R Smith & M Blythe 21-7. N.H Williams, S Dibble & M Macpherson 20-9. R Savage, K Savage & A Kendall 24-11. P Tomkins, R Hudson & Penny Tomkins 18-12. Shots, VB 124(12) – 70(2) LS. This was good start to the week everyone.

WINTER LEAGUE. Away to San Miguel. The third visit for some in  six days and another team defeat! One win & a drawn game. L Watkins, S Burrows, P Whitehall & E Bishop 17-11. S Kemp, T French, B Zelin & G Thorpe 18-18. Shots, VB 63(3) – 95(9) SM.

FED 4’s. The Vikings got the better of San Miguel Cherokees with a good home win. D Gunning, F Barclay, B Ray & L Barber 29-6. T French, C Watkins, B Ewart & C Thorpe 22-10. Shots, VB 61(6) – 32(2) SM.

Rain stopped play for Friday’s Southern league with all three games having to be postponed.

 

