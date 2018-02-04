Torrevieja installs a solar mobile charger

A flat battery on your mobile phone is not a problem if you are in the vicinity of Torrevieja’s Las Eras de la Sal. On Friday, in conjunction with the Valencian Tourism Agency, the town Council installed a phone charger that is operated by solar power and, when complete, will provide a free charging service to users.

Councillor Fanny Serrano was with the technicians when the structure was installed, although still to be fitted with solar panels, it is not yet completely finished.

The unit has six USB ports, which will provide a universal service that is accessible for all types of devices. In addition, it has a bench that will allow users to take a seat during the time that it takes for their batteries to recharge.

Together with Santa Pola, Torrevieja is one of only two municipalities in the province of Alicante that has such a device.

The unit has been located at Las Eras de la Sal, where there is a constant flow of people.