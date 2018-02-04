Special Camp Jeep® with preview of the All-New Jeep Wrangler

Fifth edition of the largest Jeep Owners Group (JOG) event will take place on 14-15 July, 2018

The event will draw Jeep owners and fans from across Europe to celebrate the arrival of the all-new Jeep Wrangler, available to test drive

Online registration, location and programme will be available on the JOG website and on Jeep’s social channels

The fifth annual Camp Jeep® event – the once-a-year gathering of the Jeep Owners Group (JOG) and fans of the brand from across Europe – will take place on 14-15 July to celebrate the arrival of the all-new Jeep Wrangler.

Packed with excitement, activities and entertainment, the thrilling two-day event will be a very special occasion as it will give Jeep enthusiasts a first chance to get up close to the new generation Wrangler and put it through its paces on challenging off-road routes.

First revealed to the world at the recent Los Angeles Motor Show, the all-new Jeep Wrangler builds on its legendary history to deliver an unmatched combination of off-road capability, a modern design that stays true to the original and a host of advanced technology features.

The second day of Camp Jeep, 15 July, is a particularly important date for the American brand – the anniversary of the signing in 1941 of the agreement to supply the US Army with the unstoppable Willys-Overland MA, regarded as the first Jeep vehicle. Today, the all-new Wrangler picks up that heritage and is writing a new page in the history of the Jeep brand.

Year after year, Camp Jeep lines up an activity-packed programme for visitors, featuring off-road test drives, theoretical and practical courses held by Jeep Academy, and many other open-air activities. It will be a unique opportunity to meet new people, have fun and live unforgettable adventures. Online registration to the event, location and the complete Camp Jeep programme will be coming soon on the JOG website and on the Jeep social media channels.

JOG: https://ownersgroup.jeep.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jeepownersgroup/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jeepownersgroup/

Twitter https://twitter.com/ownersgroupjeep