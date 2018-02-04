ŠKODA VISION X: Urban Crossover study celebrates world premiere at Geneva Motor Show 2018

New hybrid study by ŠKODA advances the brand’s SUV design language

Generous proportions and three-dimensional surfaces characterise the VISION X exterior

Large colour display and impressive lighting effects highlight the interior design

Urban crossover will be the third series-production model to conquer a new segment

Expanding the model range in the fast-growing SUV segment is the cornerstone of ŠKODA’s Strategy 2025

The Czech car manufacturer is presenting an outlook on the further development of their model range with the hybrid study ŠKODA VISION X. The concept of the urban crossover transfers the characteristic features of ŠKODA’s successful SUV models to another vehicle segment. The ŠKODA VISION X is celebrating its world premiere at the International Motor Show 2018 in Geneva.

With its compact proportions, the ŠKODA VISION X is presented as the ideal companion for an active, urban lifestyle. Precise lines and clear surface contours characterise the exterior and highlight the dynamic character of the FlexGreen-painted hybrid study. A roof in contrasting Anthracite sets sporty accents. In addition, distinctive bumpers, dominant side sills, a large panoramic glass roof and 20-inch alloy wheels create a powerful look. The sharp design was inspired by traditional Czech glasswork.

The interior of the ŠKODA VISION X defines a fundamentally new design language. The wide, ergonomically contoured dashboard with freestanding colour display dominates the visual impression in the interior. The infotainment and connectivity services can be accessed quickly and intuitively via the screen. Illuminated elements made of cut crystal glass in conjunction with the colour display create atmospheric lighting effects.

The ŠKODA VISION X is the Czech automobile manufacturer’s vision of a modern crossover. Expanding the range of models with a focus on the fast-growing SUV segment is a cornerstone of ŠKODA’s Strategy 2025. By 2025, ŠKODA AUTO will have brought out plug-in hybrid vehicles in addition to all-electric cars. Then, every fourth vehicle the brand delivers worldwide will have a plug-in hybrid or purely electric powertrain.