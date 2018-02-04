Crescendo International Choir Back to Rehearsals for Spring Concerts

Do you like to sing and like to help needy groups in the wider community? Well, I have the perfect activity for you. That is Crescendo International Choir. We are a friendly group of people made up of Sopranos, Altos, Tenors and Basses. We sing a wide variety of songs ranging from musicals to spirituals, from pop to classical and all types in between. The choir practices Fridays from 9:30 to Noon at Restaurante El Paraiso, Urb. Jardin del Mar (close to Carrefour), in Torrevieja.

Last year, we gave 6,623 Euros to different charities in the Torrevieja and surrounding communities. And if you don’t fancy yourself a singer but love music, you can come to one of our free concerts. We will be having them in the area several times in May and once in early June. You can enjoy the music and then if you feel so inclined, you can donate on your way out into the retiring bucket collection. More details about the upcoming concerts will follow in future articles in this publication.

Now if you are not a singer and don’t really enjoy concerts either, but want to find a way to raise money for a worthy cause, why don’t you contact us? Maybe we can give a concert and raise money for your worthy cause? The web site includes a contact page with the names of the choir’s leadership team and it includes their roles and email addresses. For this information or any other details, see the web site www.crescendo-choir.com.

By Nancy Klein