Urgent call for donations as horse sanctuary rescues yet another skeletal and injured donkey

A malnourished donkey with severe facial injuries, found on the streets by Formentera police last week, has been brought to safety at the Easy Horse Care Rescue Centre in Rojales.

Co-founders Sue and Rod Weeding were called by officers to pick up the abandoned donkey last Friday (January 26), as Spanish police have no official facilities to house large seized and abandoned animals.

The Weedings, who now have 110 rescued equines in their care, are providing the donkey with feed and much-needed veterinary care, even as they face mounting bills caused by slow patronage of their charity shops.

“At the moment, the charity shops are just dead. It’s just like a ghost town – we’ve never quite known a January like this. We’re running at under half of what we’d normally take in the charity shops – and we rely on this money to feed and care for our horses, which costs €4500 a week,” Sue said.