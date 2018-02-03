Dig the Davis Cup? Taylor Wimpey España serve up these ace holiday homes for tennis lovers

From 2nd – 4th February, the world’s best tennis players will contest again at the Davis Cup tournament held in Marbella on the Costa del Sol with Spain competing against Great Britain.

The Davis Cup is one of the most important event in Marbella’s event calendar with the City Council, the Junta of Andalucía and Costa del Sol Tourism each contributing €150,000 to the event.

Indeed, although neither Andy Murray nor Rafael Nadal will be playing at the tournament this year, popular English player Kyle Edmund, who reached the semi-finals in the Australian Open just gone, will without doubt attract a large British attendance.

As Davis Cup excitement descends, people are once again inspired to pick up a racket and get swept up in the atmosphere and Taylor Wimpey España, which celebrates its 60th year of operations (1958 – 2018) has the ideal holiday homes with ace tennis courts, perfect to practice that backhand.

“For fans of the sport, properties with tennis facilities provide the ideal choice for a holiday home or retirement plans. Horizon Golf and Grand View for example is within La Cala Resort which features outdoor tennis courts perfect for a set or two. Spain’s plentiful sunshine and dry, warm days allow for visits throughout every season.”

Marc Pritchard, Sales and Marketing Director, Taylor Wimpey España

Situated in the beautiful valley of Mijas, Grand View is Taylor Wimpey de España’s fourth development at La Cala Resort within the complex’s famous Campo Asia golf course. At La Cala Resort, beginners and experienced players will find their perfect tennis holiday as coaching programs are offered.

With prices starting from €287,000 + VAT, the private gated development offers apartments all with two bedrooms minimum, two bathrooms, cloakroom and stunning panoramic views over the golf course and La Cala de Mijas.

Grand View features luxury finishes including fully equipped furnished kitchens, air conditioning, designer bathrooms, bedrooms with motorised blinds, and secure, fully lined wardrobes. Residents can reach the beautiful beaches of the Costa del Sol in just ten minutes, with Malaga airport only 30 minutes away.

For more information, please contact Taylor Wimpey España today on 08000 121 020 or visit http://taylorwimpeyspain.com for more information. If you reside outside of the UK you will need to call 00 34 971 706 972.

The post Dig the Davis Cup? Taylor Wimpey España serve up these ace holiday homes for tennis lovers appeared first on Property for Sale in Spain – Spanish property for sale.