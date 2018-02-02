Renovation of the sewer network and asphalting in Orihuela Costa

The Municipal Department of Infrastructure, headed by the Ciudadanos leader, Juan Ignacio Lopez-Bas, is close to completing the renovation of the sewer network in urbanisation Campoamor at Calle Ana María Matute, Ronda Ramón de Campoamor, Avenida Las Adelfas and Calle Miguel de Unamuno.

According to the city councillor, “this work was necessary because the sewers currently consist of a single network, with concrete pipes with a diameter of 300 mm, over 40 years old and in a very poor condition are already collapsing in some areas“. Furthermore, he said that “this deterioration in the materials has caused numerous cracks in the sewer network, which then results in filtration and maintenance issues“.

The councillor for coastal services, Luisa Boné, said that “we are solving two problems in this way, we are renewing the sewer network, which is in a very bad condition and we are also renewing the asphalt of these roads, which is also in a poor condition. These roads were already pre-milled and the tarmac will be renewed in all the roads affected by these works“.

This work is costing 176.307,67 € incl. VAT and is part of the Rehabilitation Fund which was agreed between the Town Hall Orihuela and Hidraqua.