HELP Vega Baja say Thank you to Pat….

Once again, HELP Vega Baja volunteer Pat Milligan went all out to raise funds for the charity. Frasquitin Restaurant was the venue and those attended were treated to a Rod Stewart tribute act, David John.

Over many years Pat has been raising funds for good causes, often in the Catral area and this latest event raised 350 euros for HELP Vega Baja which was received on behalf of the charity from new volunteer to the charity, Steve Arnold. Following a raffle held on the day, a donation will also be given to the Tasha fund.

President, Michele Masson said “Pat is a wonderful lady who quietly does so much in the background organising fundraising events on a regular basis in addition to visiting patients in hospital. I’m not sure where she gets her energy from!

We are extremely proud that Pat chose to volunteer with our charity and although Pat isn’t someone that likes to be in the lime light, it is important that the fabulous work she does is recognised”.