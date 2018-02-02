Featherstone Rovers in Torrevieja Sports City

The English professional Rugby League team Featherstone Rovers were just one of many international sporting groups to benefit from the use of Torrevieja’s sporting facilities during January.

Although January is not usually a month that has an excessive demand “little by little Torrevieja is positioning itself as a much sought after destination, even during the least attractive months for Sports Tourism”, said the councillor for sport, Victor Ferrández.

Featherstone Rovers enjoyed all of the locality of the facilities, with the bulk of their visit spent training, but still able to visit many of the leisure facilities and the city centre.

Ferrández said that the Department of Sports has since received a letter from the directors of the Rugby Club “thanking them for the quality of service and perfect organisation carried out by all the staff of the Department of Sports and the Department of Sports Tourism which enabled them to complete a “Perfect Training Camp” for this team of English professional sportsmen. ”

Following their visit to Torrevieja Featherstone have gone on to win four consecutive league matches that it has played saying in their letter that “they feel that Torrevieja has been a talisman for the terrific start to the season which will enable them to gain promotion to the first professional league of Rugby”.

Joining Featherstone Rovers in Torrevieja were the Dutch football team Swift 64, an amateur team that plays in a 5th division in Holland. A club spokesman said they chose Torrevieja due to “its extraordinary climate and exceptional organisation,” adding that “the visit exceeded our expectations and we are already looking forward to planning the next year’s trip to Torrevieja, to which we hope we will bring even more players”.