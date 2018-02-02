Anglican Chaplaincy Of St Peter & St Paul Torrevieja – Lent & Eastertide – 2018

By
Anglican Chaplaincy Of St Peter & St Paul Torrevieja - Lent & Eastertide – 2018

Chaplaincy Church Services & Other Events

Wed 14 Feb – Ash Wednesday/First Day of Lent

11:00 am Lago Jardin – Holy Eucharist with Imposition of Ashes

6:30 pm La Siesta – Holy Eucharist with Imposition of Ashes

Fri 2 Mar – Women’s World Day of Prayer

4:00 pm La Siesta

Sun 11 Mar – Mothering Sunday

Church’s normal service times

Wed 21 Mar – Stations of the Cross (Sponsored by the Mothers Union)

11:00 am for 11:30 – Rojales – ‘Way of the Cross’ (via Calles Algorfa & Daya Nueva)

Sun 25 Mar – Palm Sunday

Church’s normal Service times – with Blessing of Palms, Commemoration of the Lord´s Entrance into Jerusalem and Holy Eucharist

Thu 29 Mar – Maundy Thursday

11:00 am Cristo Resucitado (Centro Ecumenico) (La Regia) – Holy Eucharist with Reception of Holy Oils from Diocesan Chrism Mass and Recommitment to Priestly and Lay Ministry

7:00 pm La Siesta – Eucharist of the Lord´s Supper and ‘Watch of the Passion’

Fri 30 Mar – Good Friday

11:00 am  Cristo Resucitado (Centro Ecumenico) (La Regia/La Zenia) – Ecumenical ‘Stations of the Cross’

3:00 pm  Los Balcones – Celebration of the Passion of the Lord

Sat 31 Mar – Holy Saturday

7:00 pm Los Balcones The Easter Vigil (followed by Resurrection Party)

Please note the time we begin this evening.  This service lasts around 1.5 hours. It is the most important service of the Church´s Year!

Sun 1 Apr  – Easter Day

Church’s normal Service times.

All services are celebrations of the Holy Eucharist.

Mon 9 Apr – Annunciation of Our Lord to the Blessed Virgin Mary (Lady Day)

(transferred from 25 Mar)

11:00 am  Lago Jardin – Holy Eucharist

FOOTNOTE

For more general information on the workings of the Chaplaincy – and other planned activities and events – please view their web-site:  http://www.c-of-e-torrevieja.com/wp/

The specific location of the various Churches together with their normal Services can be found here: http://www.c-of-e-torrevieja.com/wp/where-we-are/

Also follow them on their Facebook pages too: https://www.facebook.com/anglicantorrevieja/

 

The Anglican Chaplaincy extends a very warm and friendly welcome to all denominations who live in or are visiting our area and our Churches

 

