Anglican Chaplaincy Of St Peter & St Paul Torrevieja – Lent & Eastertide – 2018

Chaplaincy Church Services & Other Events

Wed 14 Feb – Ash Wednesday/First Day of Lent

11:00 am Lago Jardin – Holy Eucharist with Imposition of Ashes

6:30 pm La Siesta – Holy Eucharist with Imposition of Ashes

Fri 2 Mar – Women’s World Day of Prayer

4:00 pm La Siesta

Sun 11 Mar – Mothering Sunday

Church’s normal service times

Wed 21 Mar – Stations of the Cross (Sponsored by the Mothers Union)

11:00 am for 11:30 – Rojales – ‘Way of the Cross’ (via Calles Algorfa & Daya Nueva)

Sun 25 Mar – Palm Sunday

Church’s normal Service times – with Blessing of Palms, Commemoration of the Lord´s Entrance into Jerusalem and Holy Eucharist

Thu 29 Mar – Maundy Thursday

11:00 am Cristo Resucitado (Centro Ecumenico) (La Regia) – Holy Eucharist with Reception of Holy Oils from Diocesan Chrism Mass and Recommitment to Priestly and Lay Ministry

7:00 pm La Siesta – Eucharist of the Lord´s Supper and ‘Watch of the Passion’

Fri 30 Mar – Good Friday

11:00 am Cristo Resucitado (Centro Ecumenico) (La Regia/La Zenia) – Ecumenical ‘Stations of the Cross’

3:00 pm Los Balcones – Celebration of the Passion of the Lord

Sat 31 Mar – Holy Saturday

7:00 pm Los Balcones – The Easter Vigil (followed by Resurrection Party)

Please note the time we begin this evening. This service lasts around 1.5 hours. It is the most important service of the Church´s Year!

Sun 1 Apr – Easter Day

Church’s normal Service times.

All services are celebrations of the Holy Eucharist.

Mon 9 Apr – Annunciation of Our Lord to the Blessed Virgin Mary (Lady Day)

(transferred from 25 Mar)

11:00 am Lago Jardin – Holy Eucharist

FOOTNOTE

For more general information on the workings of the Chaplaincy – and other planned activities and events – please view their web-site: http://www.c-of-e-torrevieja.com/wp/

The specific location of the various Churches together with their normal Services can be found here: http://www.c-of-e-torrevieja.com/wp/where-we-are/

Also follow them on their Facebook pages too: https://www.facebook.com/anglicantorrevieja/

The Anglican Chaplaincy extends a very warm and friendly welcome to all denominations who live in or are visiting our area and our Churches