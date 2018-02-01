Campoverde Theatre Group are pleased to announce their latest supper show Taking the P out of Panto! Again we will be performing at the Fiesta Plaza, Republica Dominica, Pueblo Principe where we have held many very successful supper shows over recent months. Again we are offering a one course meal and a fun filled show, all for the price of 10€

Our latest show consists of music, dance and short, funny sketches that all take an alternative view of many popular pantomime themes. We will have snippets of well know pantos such as Snow White, Little Red Riding Hood, Cinderella, Goldie Locks and the 3 Bears, Aladdin amongst many others. Everyone is promised an evening of fun and laughter.

Patrons of Campoverde Theatre Group have said that they really enjoy the supper show format and feel that they can enjoy a great evening out. The meal will commence at 7.30 and the show will start when the meal is all finished and everything cleared away. Show dates are Wednesday 14th, Thursday 15th and Friday 16th of March. Tickets are available from The Help at Home Shop, Flamenco Beach Commercial Centre, The Community Centre / Reading Point, Ramon de Campoamor, Calle Cipres, which is situated near Aldi on Monday and Wednesday afternoons; Tel: 626 772 256 or 666 186 084

or contact the Ticket Line: ctgticketline@gmail.com.