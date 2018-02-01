According to survey data released by IHS Markit on Thursday, Spain’s manufacturing activity has continued to improve in the first month of 2018.

The manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index showed a fall of 0.6 points from December 2017 to January 2018 but a reading above 50 still indicates expansion in the sector.

Output rose in January as a result of stonger orders and manufacturers increased their number of employees and purchasing activity.

Input price inflation accelerated to a ten-month high, resulting in stronger demand and higher prices for oil, petrol, and other raw materials such as steel. Output prices continued to improve in January.

The post Survey shows that January manufacturing growth in Spain remains robust appeared first on Property for Sale in Spain – Spanish property for sale.