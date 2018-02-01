Procurement of beach walkways for Orihuela Costa

Orihuela’s councillor for the beaches of Orihuela, Luisa Boné, has announced the purchase of various models of portable walkways for local beaches.

The Municipal Department of Beaches has signed a contract for delivery, both for non-rollable non-slip double-width beach walkways, and for roll-up beach walkways.

The councillor said that “both models were autoclaved to withstand climatic weathering, which is fundamental to their durability”.

She added that “these 2.40 cm wide beach walkways will be installed in the section that runs between the beach promenade and the relaxation area for people with reduced mobility, thus enabling easier access to the beach.

In addition, the walkways, with their blue-painted edges, are easier to see for people with visual impairment and thus meet one of the requirements set out for accessibility “.

The new beach walkways are being installed in the four beaches, which already have bathing areas for the handicapped. These are Cala Bosque, Cala Capitán, La Glea and Barranco Rubio.

Eventually, these new beach walkways will be installed gradually in the other beaches of Orihuela.

The total investment amounts to 27.094,32 €.