Harmonising with local charities

Following January’s ‘Blue Monday’, the Torrevieja Barbershop Harmonisers brightened things up for two local charities. The Alzheimer charity, AFA Torrevieja, and the Cancer charity, AECC Torrevieja, each benefited from a donation of €2,350.

The photograph shows Lidia (Director) of the AFA Centre receiving her cheque from Bob Stein (Treasurer) of TBH.

As ever, The Harmonisers are on the lookout for new members. We now rehearse every Friday from 10:00 to 12:30 at Casa Contenta, Rojales (formerly the Spider-Man Bar) where any new men will be made very welcome.