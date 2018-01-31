Three detained for theft of 4,000 pallets

Three men have been arrested, and eight others are currently under investigation, for the theft of over 4000 wooden and plastic pallets that were stolen from a number of different trading companies and valued at more than 47,000 euros.

The operation has been carried out by the Guardia Civil, centring in Almoradí and Dolores warehouses and at pallet buying and selling companies

The three men arrested by La Benemérita are all of Spanish nationality and belong to the same family. Those under further investigation include a Brazilian of 61 years, a Paraguayan of 37 and 6 Spaniards, between 34 and 57 years of age.

The complaint originated from, a company located in Banyeres de Mariola, just north of Alicante. After several enquiries, and with the help of the Local Police of Orihuela, three men were identified and detained by the Civil Guard in Novelda. One of them was already the subject of a detention order by a court in San Javier (Murcia).