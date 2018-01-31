Hyundai Motor unveils first rendering of the Santa FE

New Generation Santa Fe to showcase a luxurious and striking new SUV design identity

Hyundai Motor has unveiled its first rendering of the upcoming New Generation Santa Fe, showcasing a luxurious and striking design based on its robust, stylish and voluminous composition, which reflects Hyundai’s new SUV design identity.

The exterior rendering highlights the new frontal section of the New Generation Santa Fe. Introducing a large Cascading Grille complimented by a separate headlight system featuring divided daytime running lights (DRLs) and main lamps. Combined they create a unique, futuristic look.

The side rendering showcases the vehicle’s dynamic characteristics. A simple yet sleek roof line and the side character line running from the headlights to the taillights merge to form a harmonious look and feel.

The rear section features both a confident and stable stance with unique taillights, dual mufflers, and a voluminous bumper design.