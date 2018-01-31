Brit fined just €200 by Spain’s Trafico for failing to update UK MOT since 2008

A Brit has been fined just €200 by Spain’s “Trafico” for failing to update the MOT on their UK registered vehicle since 2008.

The Guardia Civil in Spain have access to information about UK vehicles through the DVLA and regularly stop them in order to check that the vehicles are legal. This week, the Guardia Civil report having stopped a driver to discover that the vehicle had been untaxed since 2013 and that the MOT had not been updated since 2008.

The driver of the vehicle was fined €500 for having the vehicle untaxed since 2013 and just €200 for having not updated the MOT on the vehicle since 2008.