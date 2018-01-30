Hotels crackdown on Benidorm hen and stag parties

A number of hotels in Benidorm are said to be cracking down on hen and stag parties by making it harder to book large groups and, in some cases, by increasing the prices and imposing minimum stays.

The moves by hoteliers have forced travel agents to recommend alternative locations such as Tenerife where the cost of a stag or hen trip can be considerably more expensive than Benidorm.

A number of hotel websites already publish the policy.

RH Hotels state, “Stag and hen groups not accepted. Individual bookings that make up a group will not be accepted. Group bookings of more than four rooms not accepted.”

Hotel Levante Club states, “The hotel don’t accept these kinds of groups and this has been our policy for a while now to assure tranquillity for clients.”

The Grand Hotel Luxor states, “We confirm that our hotel do not accept group bookings or stag/hen parties.”