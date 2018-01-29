Montesinos back to winning ways

CD Montesinos 2-0 Atletico Catral CF

Having lost three and drawn one of their last four matches, a run that has seen CD Montesinos slip out of the top places, this win (the first win of 2018) was very welcomed by all at the Club.

Atletico Catral CF are having a good season. They were in third position before this game and arrived at the Campo Municipal in Los Montesinos looking to make up ground on the two sides above them. However, after a very determined performance from a resurgent CD Montesinos side, the visitors left empty handed and drop down to fifth position,

What has been lacking lately at Monte is that fight, that push, that never-say die attitude that Manager Carlos Perez has instilled into his side and something that most of us who follow the side were looking for. At the weekend they did all that and more as they came out fired up and not giving their opponents a chance to settle. They fought for every ball, they chased and refused to lose another game.

This was one of our better performances and full credit to the management and players for taking a very well deserved 3 points against one of the division´s better sides who, on the day, were made to look very average.

For the record, top striker Vazquinho scored both goals, one in each half, the first a leaping header at the far post and the second a quick breakaway and rounding the goalkeeper to slot the ball home. It also has to be said that he “missed” two one-on-ones during the game as well as hitting the post.

But despite his two goals, Vaz (as he is known to the fans), did not leave with the Man of the Match award. That honour went to Dani in the Montesinos goal. He pulled off a couple of excellent saves, marshalled his defence with authority and looked comfortable all through the game and he was presented with his prize after the game by David Winder from our golf partners, Torregolf.eu

After this victory, CD Montesinos move up one place to 7th in the league with 27 points and well on their way to their pre-season objective which has always been to consolidate at this level. The cut-off point looks to be around 34/36 points to stay up and that points tally is well within this team.

This coming weekend, CD Montesinos travel to Hondon de la Nieves for our 19th league game of the season. This is a new ground for most of the travelling supporters so should be interesting. Time and date for this match have yet to be announced by the home club so please keep an eye on our Facebook page, or e-mail us at thefullmonte2011@hotmail.com

CDM TEAM:- Dani, Fernando, Alex, Manuel, Manuel Sanchez, Guirao, Luis, Vazquinho, Pastor, Maccan and Dimitri. CDM Subs:- Aitor (GK), Patri, Coco, German and Dario

CDM Goals:- Vazquinho (2)

Match report by Eddie Cagigao.

Man of the Match photo, Dani, by David Winder