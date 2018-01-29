Leeds United say farewell to Pinatar Arena

Leeds United FC has been working hard during the last week or so at the new Football Centre managed by Pinatar Arena at La Torre Golf Resort. The team, managed by Thomas Christiansen has trained from Monday 22nd to Friday 26th preparing their next important league fixture away to Hull City on Tuesday.

Leeds United, who were the very last champion of the old First Division English League before the Premier era, are said to have been delighted with the condition of the new Pinatar fields which were used during the previous week by the Spanish women’s team, as well as the current women’s champions of Europe, Olympique Lyon, Yanbian from China and the Belgian side Oostende.