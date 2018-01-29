Crowning of new Carnival Queens in Torrevieja

Torrevieja’s Carnival festivities got underway at the weekend with both the coronation of the new queens and the proclamation given by José Antonio Vallejos González, a well-known personality from Torrevieja in the carnival world, also known as a member of the cast of the popular “carnival theatre” that for several years toured as a local parody.

The highlight of the event which was held at Torrevieja’s International Auditorium was the presentation and coronation of the new Queen, Cheyenne Heredia Imbernón , as well as of the junior Queen, María Grau Rodríguez.

The councillor of Fiestas, Domingo Perez, crowned the new queens. He was accompanied by the president of the Carnival Cultural Association of Torrevieja, Julio Ruiz.