Trip to El Rancho proves fruitful for Vistabella in Voyager League

Vistabella Bowls Report With Lynne Bishop.

SAL Enterprise league, the Albatrosses had a bad day at the office…namely Quesada. Only one team won and another seizing a draw on the last end! S Kemp, C Watkins & M Furness 34-7…Great! N Burrows, A Brown & B Zelin 20-20 well done. Shots, VB 101(3) – 123(11) Q.

The Drivers at home vs San Miguel Meteors were more than happy with their result of five wins. K Hardy, B Pointon & C Thorpe 26-7. F Barclay, B Corbishly & L Barber 16-11. D Leggatt, Mo & Martin Foulcer 21-18. P Rafferty, A Leggatt & Pat Rafferty 19-16. P Ray, J Neve & G Thorpe 19-16. Shots, VB 119(12) – 87(2) SM.

Playing their re-arranged away game vs Quesada Pearls the next day they suffered on all rinks! Shots, VB 89(0) -118(14) Q. A good week for the Pearls taking both of our teams to the cleaners!

Voyager league Eagles away to El Rancho had the right idea, they had five wins and a drawn game, well done to S Kirk, M Irwin & T French 26-8. R Savage, K Savage & A Kendall 20-14. S Guy, D Graham & P Cadwell 18-14. P Tomkins, R Hudson & Penny Tomkins 15-13 and K Rennison, S Dibble & R Pownall 16-16. Shots, VB 109(11) – 83(3) ER.

WINTER LEAGUE. Home vs Bonalba and a great result. G Fisher, M Foulcer, C Thorpe & Gordon Fisher 23-7. L Watkins, S Burrows, P Whitehall & E Bishop 19-12. L Bishop, C Watkins, B Norris & M Furness 15-9. S Kemp, T French, B Zelin & G Thorpe 19-12. Shots 86(19) – 59(2) B.

S Kirk, P Tomkins, S Norris & Penny Tomkins had a good win for the BERLEEN 23-10.

FED 4’s. The Vikings away to San Luis Ospreys. One win with the other two rinks losing on the last end…such bad luck. Winning team, G Fisher, P Ray, G Thorpe & Gordon Fisher 20-15. Shots, VB 51(3) – 51(5) SL.

SOUTHERN LEAGUE. Div A. Lanzadores away to San Miguel Pulsars. Two wins from the teams of L Bishop, C Watkins & P Whitehall 22-8. S Kemp, B Norris & B Zelin 18-15. Shots, VB 89(4) – 114(10) S M.

Picadors away to La Marina Ospreys had one win from F Barclay, A Leggatt & L Barber 20-17. Two team lost by one shot! Shots, VB 81(2) – 137(12) L M.

Conquistadores div C at home vs MonteMar Toreadors had three wins, well done to the teams of S Kirk, P Cadwell & M Blight 27-7. I Irwin, M Irwin & T French 22-13. R Smith, D & J Harwood 17-7. Shots, VB 97(8) – 90(6) MM.