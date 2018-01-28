Scotland prepare for the Commonwealth Games in Quesada

The latest of a long line of International Bowls teams arrived on the southern Costa Blanca during the coming week in preparation for their appearance at a major competition.

The Scottish Para team will be hosted by Quesada Bowls Club as they ready their two teams for the 2018 Commonwealth Games to be held on Queensland’s Gold Coast in April.

Para bowler Irene Edgar and her Director, David Thomas will be part of Team Scotland having won silver in Glasgow in the B2/B3 Mixed Pairs (players with a visual impairment). Robert Barr, directed by Sarah Jane Ewing, will partner Irene with the pair having already experienced success on the Gold Coast greens, taking silver at the 2016 Eight Nations Championships.

In the B6/B7/B8 Open Triples (players with a physical disability), Michael Simpson is the sole returning member of the team that took 4th place in Glasgow. He is joined by two time World Championship competitor and the reigning Scottish Indoor champion, Garry Brown.

Team Scotland, who will be arriving for their week-long stay on Saturday, will be bringing five bowlers plus their attendants. They will be playing a triple and a pair at each of the following venues:

Sunday 4th February: Games at Quesada BC morning and afternoon at 10.00 a.m. and 2.30 p.m.

Monday 5th February: One game at El Rancho commencing 2.30 p.m.

Tuesday 6th February: Two games at QBC at 10.00 a.m. and 2.30 p.m

Wednesday 7th February: Two games at El Rancho, 10.00 a.m. and 2.30 p.m.

Thursday 8th February: At El Rancho, morning training and team dynamics session with Sports psychologist. 10.00 a.m. to 1.00 p.m.

Afternoon at QBC Full game 2.30 p.m. start.

Entry to all of the venues is absolutely free so do go along and support the Spanish team and enjoy a rare opportunity to see some world class bowling played on local greens.