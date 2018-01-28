Mixed week and conditions for San Luis bowlers

San Luis Bowls Club By Sheila Cammack.
A mixed week; sunshine to a howling gale! Monday 22nd: Klingons v SM Pulsars; 10-4, shots 96-92. Winners: Bob White, Sheila Cammack, Giuseppe Galelli 18-14, Kath Reid, Neil Morrison, Ian Kenyon 14-13, Lynne Morris, Ray Clarke, Tom Hill 23-10, Pat Bird, Ray Pollock, Graham Bird 19-16.
Trekkers v GL Sycamores; 12-2, shots 148-75. Winners: Shirley Verity, Jo & Jules Pering 35-8, Marina Beardsall, Les Bedford, Brian Pocock 33-10, Irene Everett, Mike Regan, Vic Slater 26-10, Allen Bowen, Peter Fuller, Suzi Cooper 24-10, Helen Hammond, Barry Roseveare, Scott Malden 18-15.
Vulcans v LS Pioneers; 10-4, 104shots-95. Winners: Ray Watmough, Derek Barker, Dave Steadman 15-11, Pat Tilley, Sue Ross, Babs Shand 17-16, James Wright, Dave Tilley, Geoff Shand 22-20, Ian Ross, Chris Jackson, Brenda Brown 23-11.
Wednesday 24th Winter League v Montemar; 12-0, shots 130-47. Winners: Lynne Morris, June Jones, Peter McEneany, Keith Jones 19-9, Shirley Verity, Ray Clarke, Jules Pering, Russell Marks 32-8, Kath Reid, Neil Morrison, Scott Malden, Ian Kenyon 30-8, William Holtham, Keith Phillips, Giuseppe Galelli, Sabrina Marks 26-7, Irene Everett, Ann Holland, Brian Pocock, Tom Hill 21-9, Lynne Morris, June Jones, Peter McEneany, Keith Jones 21-15.
FED 4’s: Ospreys v VB Vikings; 5-3, shots 51-51. Winners: Allen Bowen, Sheila Cammack, Roy Cordell, Keith Jones 17-16, Pam Lockett, Ann Holland, Suzi Cooper, Scott Malden 19-15.
Condors v LS Parakeets, 6-2, 50shots-47. Winners: Bill Webb, Margaret & Ray Clarke, Brian Pocock 24-8, Mags Haines, Janet McEneany, Jan Pocock, Barry Edwards 18-10.
Bazas v LS Hoopoes, 4-4, 46shots-51. Winners: Pat Tilley, Mary Fromson, Ralph Jones, Charlie Marigold 17-16, Tony Davies, Cas Blay, Dave Tilley, Drew Russell 22-11.
Friday 26th Lions v ER Mustangs; 7-7, shots 87-107. Winners: Pam Lockett, June & Keith Jones 16-16, Bob White, Sheila Cammack, Giuseppe Galelli 16-14, Kath Reid, Neil Morrison, Ian Kenyon 14-13, Lynne Morris, Ray Clarke, Tom Hill 18-17.
Tigers v LM Merlins; 8-6, 92shots-85. Winners: Margaret Roseveare, Mags Haines, Derrick Cooper 20-10, Jan Pocock, Les Bedford, Brian Pocock 25-13, Helen Hammond, Barry Roseveare, Scott Malden 15-8.
Leopards v GL Cedars; 8-6, shots 105-112. Winners: Ian Ross, Cas Blay, Babs Shand 19-17, Ray Watmough, Marie Henly, Dave Steadman 26-11, James Wright, Kath Waywell, Bob Bromley16-15, Chris Jackson, Sue Ross, Drew Russell 22-20.
Pumas v CB Geckos; 4-10, 75-126. Winners: Roger Inwards, Chris Lythe, Phil Hasler 18-15, Chris Phillips, Lyndon Johnson, Danny McErlean 18-17.
www.sanluisbowls.byethost7.com June Jones, Captain: 691 90 37 73.