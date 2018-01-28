Los Bandidos take top prize in Javea Green Competition

Saturday saw the conclusion of the annual Javea Green Healthy Lifestyle trips, always a popular and well attended competition which is held over three months.

10 teams, totalling 100 players took part in the round robin format which resulted in a last day tense battle with the team of 9UP just pipping Bring it On for 3rd place with 10 points.

Second place was awarded to Siette Arriba+1 with 13 points but the aptly named Los Bandidos were declared the winners with an impressive maximum 18 points and a shot difference of +136 which was more than all the other teams put together.

Los Bandidos team of Jan & Paul Brown, Jan & Alan Phillips, Chris Evans, Clive English, Chris Salter, Velia Wood and Trefor Ifans picked up a trophy and 500 euros from Mike & Louise Stone of Specsavers Javea.

Keith Hamilton the competition organiser thanked the additional sponsors from KRU Hairdressers, Clinica Assistel and Laude Lady Elizabeth School for taking time out from their busy schedules to attend and present prizes.

On the Winter League front Javea remain top of the table with a 10-2 win against La Siesta. In the Northern league Quartz met their sister team Onyx and lost 4-6 and Opal lost 4-6 to BBC Lions.