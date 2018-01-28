Lo Crispin Golf Socety at Lo Romero – 24th. January 2918

The Society played its 2nd. main game of the year at Lo Romero, where this year we are holding our 2018 Eclectic Competition. The sun was shining, if a little cold, but there was little wind. Fortunately these conditions prevailed throughout the day, except for becoming a little warmer, resulting in almost perfect golfing weather.

The investment and work to maintain the Course in excellent condition was immediately and visibly apparent, as the all the water around the signature 18th. hole had been drained completely.

We were informed by a member of the Course staff that, every 5 years or so the water is drained so that leaks can be detected and repaired, It was indicated by him also that the water level will be raised to make it even more visibly attractive.

He also informed us interestingly that as many as 40k balls were cleared from the bottom of the water!! When we started the round no balls were visible around the dried up 18th. island green, but by the time my 4 ball reached it there was a good number of balls had clearly failed to stay on the putting surface.

After the game, as usual we went back to the Lo Crispin Tavern as usual, where as we treated to tapas and a warm welcome. The scoring and prize winners were as follows :

Gold Division: 1st. Place – Adrian Aspbury 33pts. off 11, 2nd. Place – Harry Wilcock 31pts. off 15, 3rd. Place – Ray Brown 30pts. off 11

Silver Division: 1st. Place – Bill Acton 28pts.off 28, 2nd. Place – Steve Harrington 27pts. off 22 (on count back), 3rd.Place – Ian Blincoe – 27pts.off 28

Guest Prize – T. White – 33pts. playing off 11 and there were no 2’s on the day.

NTP’s on Par 3s: Hole 5 – Dicky Claeys, Hole 7 – Dave Norton, Hole 12 – Steve Harrington, Hole 15 – Nobody was able to reach or stay on the putting surface.

It turned out to be quite a good day for Ian Blincoe, who also won the free game raffle draw. The next main game is at Altorreal on 7th. February and the 2nd. interim game on 31st. January at Font Del Llop.

Anyone interested in joining a fair and friendly society, or fancy a round with us as a guest should contact any member of the Committee, whose contact details can be found on the Society website.

Steve Harrington.