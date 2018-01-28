La Siesta Golds stretch winning run to 7 games

La Siesta Bowls Club By Rod Edgerton

Catch up time in the SABA Leagues after last week’s waterlogging. In the Enterprise Division the Apollos entertained MonteMar Matadors and had a close win sharing the rinks but winning the points with a 111-100 scoreline, so 8 points to La Siesta.

Wins for the home team came from Irene Laverick, Bill Jordan and Sue Jordan 28-11,Pat Moore, Pat Harman and Val Dalton 19-11 and Ramsey Sinclair, Irene Mangan and Alex Morrice 18-15.The Apollos followed up with a home win against San Miguel Pulsars by 110 shots to 100 therefore getting 10 points.

Best winners were Dave Davies with Mike and Florence Edwards 24-8 whilst Dawn and John Taylor with Brian Fraser collected 13 shots on the last 5 ends to win 20 -14.Not to be outdone Ramsey Sinclair with Irene Mangan and Alex Morrice picked up 12 shots on the final 6 ends to win 20-14.

In the Voyager Division the Pioneers had a disappointing result away against the San Luis Vulcans losing the match by 104 shots to 95 with wins on two rinks from Barbara Cooper, Alan Ralph and Pat Reilly 19-12 and in a close rink Hilary Clarke, Trish Reilly and with an excellent performance from skip Vic Mahomet won 18-15.

So 4 points to the Pioneers. Better news in the home match against Country Bowls Flamingos with a 12 points to 2 win by 102 shots to 76.Good wins for Gary Randall, Sid Gallup and John Porter 23-18 and Wendy Ralph, Joe Kocsis and Rab Logan 21-10.

In the The Fed 4’s the Hoopoes drew their match with a 4-4 point score. The shots score was always a close affair but La Siesta won by 51 shots to 46. Good win for Barbara Coooper, Faye Beattie, Val Dalton and Bill Jordan 24-7 being the highlight for the Hoopoes.

The Parakeets were away at San Luis Condors and lost 50 shots to 47 despite an excellent victory from the rink of Derek Smith, Tony Campbell, Irene Mangan and Alex Morrice who won by 29-8 collecting the 2 points for the Parakeets.

The Winter League team made the long journey to Javea Green and managed to win on the rink of Faye Beattie, Trish Reilly and Mike and Florence Edwards by 16-15 picking up 2 points for La Siesta. The overall shots being 118 to 61 to the home side.

The Blues were away at Greenlands Oaks in the B Division losing the match by 108 shots to 102 picking up 4 point to the Oaks 10.Winners for the Blues were Jo Elkin with Derek Biggs and Mike Edwards 23-12 and Joy and Brian Gardiner with Jean Cooper winning 22-18.

The Golds, in the C Division, stretched their winning run to 7 matches with a home victory against El Rancho Broncos by 133 shots to 77 taking 10 points to the Broncos 4.

Three of the winning rinks had convincing wins. Dot and Joe Kocsis with Rab Logan leading the way by 36-6 whilst Barbara Cooper, Tony Campbell and Johnnie Ryder won 31-10.Not to be outdone Wendy Ralph, Tom Heaslewood and Gordon Dall finished strongly to win 25-12.A closer affair was the rink of Hilary Clarke, Sheila Millward and Vic Mahomet who won the final two ends to record a 21-17 win.