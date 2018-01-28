Horadada edge Fed Fours in narrow win

Horadada Bowls Club by Barry Evans

We have four matches to report on this week.

The South Alicante home game against San Luis Vulcans, which was postponed due to bad weather, was played last Saturday. Horadada managed to win on five rinks thus gaining 12 points with an overall score of 101 against 84 shots.

Most of the individual games were close. Our winning rinks were, John Goddard, Bryan Eatough and Roy Thompson 17 – 14, Peter Davis, Mick Kirby and Barry Evans 20 – 15, Jenny Davis, Les Davis and Alan Miller 18 – 9, Irene Graham, Wayne Jackson and John Bailey 18 – 13, George Burrage, Jack Linehan and Fred Trigwell 14 – 12

On Monday, and again in the South Alicante league, we played top of the table Mazarron away. Not such a good result this time, only getting four points in a 86 to 98 shot defeat. Our winning rinks were, Margaret O’Dell, Jack Linehan and Barry Evans 18 – 15, Jennie Davis, Linda Hier and Jeff Hier 24 – 13, The highlight of this latter game was a hot-shot got by our rink so congratulations to Jenny, Linda and Jeff[eat your heart out Peter!]

On Tuesday we played our second Fed fours game against Greenlands at home. This was a very close result but we managed to get 6 points in a 57 to 54 shot win. The rink scores were, Carol Linehan, Peter Davis, Fred Trigwell and Barry Evans 18 – 15, Linda Hier, John Goddard, Wayne Osguthorpe and Jeff Hier 19 – 18

Pat Patton, Dennis Wade, Jack Linehan and Brian Patton 20 – 21

The match had a very exciting finish since our rink skipped by Jeff got a four on the last end to win by one while our rink skipped by Brian lost a three on the last end to lose by one. Congratulations to all participants for a game played in the best of spirits.

On Friday we had another home game against Quesada Swifts. Again this was a closely fought match in very difficult conditions. But this time the result went the wrong way and we got 6 points in a 93 – 97 shot defeat.

Our winning rinks were, Les Davis, Mick Kirby and Alan Miller 21 – 12, Pat Patton, Fred Trigwell and Brian Patton 18 – 14, Dennis Wade, Wayne Osguthorpe and Barry Evans 19 – 12

We have a bye next Monday so let’s hope the wind dies down before our next match on Thursday.