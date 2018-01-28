Hondón Valley Branch Of The Royal British Legion

Celebrating Burn’s Night

40 Members and Guests celebrated Burn’s Night at El Nuevo Valle, Hondón de los Frailes in grand style. Tony, the Piper did us proud and got us all in the Scottish spirit, with some members even trying out their (bad) Scottish accents!

Our MC for the evening Ronnie Mannell, told us of the life of Scotland’s National Poet – Robert Burns and we then celebrated in a way that Burns would have approved of – eating, drinking, music, piping and poetry! (and of course chatting) The haggis was piped in by Tony, which we toasted with a “ wee dram “ of whiskey, before tucking into Neeps and Tatties, steak pie, and finally topping off the meal with Tipsy Laird Trifle.

There followed a number of poems and the evening will also be remembered for Neil Pavitt’s poem “There’s a Moose Loose about the Hooooose”! The evening finished with a rendition of one of Burn’s famous songs Auld Lang Syne and fitting tribute to a great evening.

The Branch meets on the third Tuesday of each month and we welcome any guests who would like to come along.

