Greenlands Sycamores blown away by Trekkers

By
Greenlands Sycamores blown away by Trekkers

Greenlands Bowls Club By Dave Webb

The Sycamores were at home to San Luis Trekkers. Final score  — total shots for – 75,  against — 148.  Points for – 2.  against – 12.  Winning rink  — Vic Young, Ron Stansfield, Tony Hodges. — 22 shots to 12.

In the Discovery Division the Maples were away to Quesada Diamonds, final scores were — total shots for – 93.  Against – 98.  Points for – 6.  against – 8.  Winning rinks — Sheila Stead, Jim Wilcock, Barry Collins. — 18 shots to 9. David Fryatt, Mary Lockley, Marilyn Fryatt. — 28 shots to 10.  Janet Webb, Zoe Wilcock, Mel Brown. — 19 shots to 17.

In the Winter league we made the long trek up to BBC. although some of us found the fast rinks a problem not all of us did and so we were happy with the final outcome.  Final score  — Total shots for – 70.  Against – 113.  Points for – 4.  against – 8. Winning rinks were – Brian Tomlin, Zoe Wilcock, Jim Wilcock, Barry Collins. — 26 shots to 18.  Sheila Stead, Margaret Dewar, Dave Thompson, Mel Brown. — 19 shots to 12.

In Division C the Cedars were away to San Luis Leopards. final score – Total shots for – – 112. against — 105. Points for – 6 against — 8. Winning rinks were Janet Bliss, John Dowell, Neville Pulfer. – 24 shots to 13.  Jean Giddings, Margaret Hirst, Dave Giddings. — 25 shots to 9.

In Division B the Oaks were at home to La Siesta, final score – total shots for – 108.  against — 102. Points for — 10 against  — 4.  winning rinks  – Sheila Stead, Margaret Stephens, Dave Thompson.  – 18 shots to 16.  Janet Webb, Mary Lockley, Mrilyn Fryatt. — 17 shots to 16.  Phil Lockley, Val Duchart, Mike Kelly. — 22 shots to 14.  Dave Fryatt, Mike Keating, Barry Collins. — 21 shots to 11.  For all enquiries please Telephone Haley on 966 84 4399.

 

