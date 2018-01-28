Greenlands Sycamores blown away by Trekkers

Greenlands Bowls Club By Dave Webb

The Sycamores were at home to San Luis Trekkers. Final score — total shots for – 75, against — 148. Points for – 2. against – 12. Winning rink — Vic Young, Ron Stansfield, Tony Hodges. — 22 shots to 12.

In the Discovery Division the Maples were away to Quesada Diamonds, final scores were — total shots for – 93. Against – 98. Points for – 6. against – 8. Winning rinks — Sheila Stead, Jim Wilcock, Barry Collins. — 18 shots to 9. David Fryatt, Mary Lockley, Marilyn Fryatt. — 28 shots to 10. Janet Webb, Zoe Wilcock, Mel Brown. — 19 shots to 17.

In the Winter league we made the long trek up to BBC. although some of us found the fast rinks a problem not all of us did and so we were happy with the final outcome. Final score — Total shots for – 70. Against – 113. Points for – 4. against – 8. Winning rinks were – Brian Tomlin, Zoe Wilcock, Jim Wilcock, Barry Collins. — 26 shots to 18. Sheila Stead, Margaret Dewar, Dave Thompson, Mel Brown. — 19 shots to 12.

In Division C the Cedars were away to San Luis Leopards. final score – Total shots for – – 112. against — 105. Points for – 6 against — 8. Winning rinks were Janet Bliss, John Dowell, Neville Pulfer. – 24 shots to 13. Jean Giddings, Margaret Hirst, Dave Giddings. — 25 shots to 9.

In Division B the Oaks were at home to La Siesta, final score – total shots for – 108. against — 102. Points for — 10 against — 4. winning rinks – Sheila Stead, Margaret Stephens, Dave Thompson. – 18 shots to 16. Janet Webb, Mary Lockley, Mrilyn Fryatt. — 17 shots to 16. Phil Lockley, Val Duchart, Mike Kelly. — 22 shots to 14. Dave Fryatt, Mike Keating, Barry Collins. — 21 shots to 11. For all enquiries please Telephone Haley on 966 84 4399.