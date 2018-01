Sadly, due to so much ill health caused by this wretched ‘flu bug’ “The Deadwood Stage Company” has had to postpone it’s production planned for February at “The Madhouse”.

It is a great disappointment to all concerned, but ‘Watch This Space’ for details of “Cinder Hella” (not to be missed), later in the Spring.

Meanwhile we hope you readers will have a Happy and Healthy New Year in 2018 and will give us your continued support.