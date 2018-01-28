Another blank as Torry slide down the table

CD University of Alicante – 2 CD Torrevieja – 0

By Steve Hibberd

There’s good and bad news. The good news is that Torry scored 3 goals (Manu, Calderon and Marwane), in their midweek friendly 3-4 defeat against Chinese side Meizhou Meixian, at Pinatar Arena. The bad news is that when it really mattered, they failed to score in Saturday’s league match at University of Alicante Stadium.

It doesn’t make good reading, when you consider that the last time the men from the salt lakes last won a match, was on 19 Nov at Jove Espanol. Subsequently, they’ve drawn 4 and lost 4, scoring a paltry 4 goals in the process, giving them only 4 points from a maximum 24. Quite simply put, this is relegation form, and it’s only a superb start to the season that’s keeping them in mid table.

Pedreño elected to start with new signing Calderon, in a side void of suspended trio Marwane, Walid and Mario. The managers latest signing is a 29 year old out of contract journeyman, whose last side was Novelda and before that Cadiz.

It took Romero 71 minutes before the University of Alicante striker broke the deadlock, then 8 minutes later he scored the killer goal, courtesy of Brice who provided assists for both goals. Match referee Pastor was a busy man, booking 5 players from the host team, along with Zaragoza, Tenza and Ramiro of Torry.

Torry line up – Buyo, Vicente, Borja (Coria), Lewis, Zaragoza, Tenza, Manu, Ramiro (Manu), Beltran (Santi), Calderon, Juanpe.

Next Sun 4 Feb (ko presumably 5pm, but check club website for confirmation), Torry welcome Orihuela ‘B’ to Vicente Garcia Stadium, where they hope to inflict a first league double of the season.