The winners of Tasha’s hamper which raised 340 euros toward her appeal were Liesl and Richard from Blue Moon Solutions.

Richard was a part of the Xmas bike ride which raised 1700 euros as they pedalled from La Marina to the Tasha Christmas Appeal venue in Playa Flamenca.

On arriving at Alfonso’s Restaurant, after Richard had consumed a drink or two, followed by a well-deserved rest, the couple supported the event by purchasing their tickets and were rewarded with the first prize.