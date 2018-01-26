Mayor speaks out on behalf of San Javier Airport taxis

At a meeting held last Tuesday at the Town Hall with the President of the Association of taxi drivers José Luis Pascual Hernández, the mayor of San Javier, José Miguel Luengo, has given his unconditional support to their demands in ensuring that they are able to operate at Corvera airport when it opens later in the year.

At the meeting, the mayor, who was accompanied by the Councilor of Transport, Antonio Martinez, told the president of the Union Radio Taxi Mar Menor that he has already requested a meeting with Murcia’s Counsellor of the Presidency and Development, Pedro Rivera, at which he will ask for confirmation that San Javier taxi drivers will be able to operate at the new regional airport “since their livelihoods will be ruined by the closure of the San Javier airport”.

Pascual thanked the mayor for his support in the defence of their demands that he hopes will guarantee at least most of the 18 licenses with which association members will be able to freely operate at the new airport.