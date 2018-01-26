Iceland lead the way in Torrevieja’s Poppy Appeal

Much is written during the event about the efforts of branch members as they sell their poppies in support of the Royal British Legion Annual Poppy Appeal.

Branches are quick to thank the public for the generosity and the support that they provide with their donations which, here is Spain, seem to increase year on year.

Of course the involvement of the public is paramount but so too is the support provided by those many venues, businesses and organisations, that allow the RBL onto their premises to “rattle their tins,” one of which is the Iceland Store in Torrevieja, where in November the amazing sum of €1877-79 was raised in just a single week.

Not to be forgotten, Poppy Organiser Mrs Carol Stockwell, and the President of Torrevieja Branch of Royal British Legion, Gillian Burden, popped into the Iceland store last week to say an especial thanks to John, the Manager of the Store, and his staff, who helped make the appeal in Torrevieja such a success.