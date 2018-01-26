More accurate forecasts as new weather station opens in Guardamar

In a joint venture between Hidraqua and the Guardamar Ayuntamiento the town’s weather station was re-opened last week following the complete updating of its equipment.

The previous equipment was installed in 2001, since when, as a result of the development of technology, the installed equipment was in need of a major upgrade.

With the modernisation now complete the unveiling of the new station was carried out by José Luis Sáez, mayor of Guardamar; the Councilor for Services, Ana Martínez; the manager of Hidraqua, Juan José Alonso, and the director of MeteOrihuela, Pedro Gómez.

The new equipment will provide more information, it will be more precise and easier to consult. The data will also be made available on the website offering daily and historical records of temperature, humidity, rain, wind and UVA,

The station will also provide evapotranspiration data, the process of transferring moisture from the earth to the atmosphere by evaporation of water and transpiration from plants, which will inform local farmers about the frequency with which they must water their crops.

Tourists will also be able to consult the data to decide if it is a good day to go to the beach or to plan other activities, such as shopping, in the town.

The mayor said that for the comfort of residents and the development of economic activity it is vital to be prepared to face adverse events such as heavy rains, wind and storm surges, prolonged droughts or, as happened last year, even snowfall at sea level, so the very precise information that the weather station can now better forecast and interpret the climate in the municipality,