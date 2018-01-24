Pego Golf Society

We all played today in glorious weather, some players even wearing shorts! We were playing for The Pego Cup and we welcomed three guests, Ann & Chris Riley and Jim Hayward. The results were as follows:

Winner Bill Pike with a great score of net 65 playing off 18.6

2nd Martin Gates with net 68 playing off 7.0 (Also lowest gross score, brilliant), 3rd Derek Lindley with net 69 playing off 13.7, 4th Celia Cronin with net 71 playing off 17.1, 5th Shaun O’Gorman with net 72 points playing off 5.4, 6th Mike Holloway with net 72 points playing off 14.7

Nearest the pins on hole 5, second shot was Mick Connolly with 2m60 and on hole 16 Malcolm Cannon with 3m80. There were four 2’s today, Bill Pike, Simon Fox, Peter Rapley and Martin Gates.

The number of balls in the water was 105 (l guessed104!) and was correctly guessed by Angus Muir.

Next week, Tuesday 30th is a Singles Stableford competition, guests and any potential new members are welcome subject to Handicap, contact pegohandicapsec@gmail.com

“I have a tip that can take five strokes off anyone’s game: It’s called an eraser” Arnold Palmer.